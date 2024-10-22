BJP leaders misleading people with 'false' promises ahead of J'khand polls, claims Hemant

Saraikela (Jharkhand), Oct 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday accused BJP leaders of misleading people with “false” promises ahead of the assembly polls.

Advertisment

Soren alleged that leaders of the saffron party have been "eyeing" the mineral resources of the state and appealed to voters to remain cautious against their promises.

"The opposition leaders are making attempts to mislead people in elections with false promises. Beware of them as they have been eyeing Jharkhand’s mineral resources," the chief minister said while addressing an election rally at Chandil.

He participated in the rally to seek votes for JMM's Ichagarh nominee Sabita Mahato, who filed her nomination papers during the day.

Advertisment

Mahato is "not alone in the contest as the entire force of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is with her to ensure her victory in the assembly elections", Soren said.

The Jharkhand assembly elections will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20 - with counting scheduled for November 23.

Soren claimed that the JMM-led government completed its full term despite "conspiracies hatched by the BJP".

Advertisment

“They troubled me for two years. When they were not successful in their mission, they put me in jail. But, false allegations do not last long. So, I am here before you,” he said.

Soren claimed that around two dozen central ministers and chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states were camping in Jharkhand to "lure voters".

The chief minister highlighted a series of welfare schemes in the state and claimed that his government worked to uplift poor people.

Advertisment

“I have already promised that we will deliver Rs 1 lakh to every household during the next five years if voted to power. We are providing Rs 1,000 under Maiyan Samman Yojana, which would be increased to Rs 2,500 per month from December,” he added. PTI SAN BDC