BJP leaders object to participation of poetess Shabeena Adeeb in 'mushaira'

Meerut (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) An RLD leader on Saturday claimed that poetess Shabeena Adeeb could not participate in a 'mushaira' here following objections from some BJP leaders.

Adeeb had to take part in the recitation at the annual All India Mushaira held at the Nauchandi fair here on Saturday.

Former minister and general secretary of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a BJP ally, Mairajuddin Ahmed, who is the head of the managing committee for the event, said, "As part of a conspiracy, an old video of Shabeena Adeeb reciting a shayari was circulated. She was stopped from performing at the event which is very bad.

"Later, Adeeb also agreed and did not come to perform saying her health was not good." City president of BJP Suresh Jain told reporters that they objected to her participation due to fear of communal tension.

"Shabeena Adeeb recites poems which are not good for communal harmony. This could lead to tensions. When we came to know about it, we requested the administration not to invite her to perform here," he said Ahmed said the poem to which the BJP leaders were objecting was recited 20 years ago. He also claimed poets who were not invited to perform at the mushaira could have been behind the move to stop her from taking part in the event. PTI COR CDN RT RT