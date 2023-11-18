BJP leaders only raise Hindu-Muslim issue, can't point out flaws in Gehlot's governance: Pawan Khera

Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday said the central BJP leaders coming to Rajasthan to campaign for the assembly elections only raise the Hindu-Muslim issue as they cannot point out any flaws in the work done by the Ashok Gehlot government in the last five years.

Addressing media persons at a press conference, Khera expressed confidence that Congress would once again come to power in the state. “Many union ministers and chief ministers of BJP came to Rajasthan but not a single one talked about development. The central leaders of BJP who are coming to Rajasthan have nothing to say against the guarantees given to the people by the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan, so they just talk about the Hindu-Muslim issue and go away,” a party statement quoted the Congress leader as saying.

The BJP has nothing to point out against the public welfare work done by the Congress government in Rajasthan in the last five years. BJP leaders "do not have the courage and capacity" to point out flaws in the governance, he added.

Khera, chairman of the media and publicity department of the All India Congress Committee, said that he is proud of the development model given to the country by the Congress-led Rajasthan government and if anyone wants to discuss this model, he is open to debate.

Voting for the assembly elections in the state is to be held on November 25. PTI AG RPA