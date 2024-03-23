BJP leaders pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, pledge to fight against corruption

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders, including state unit president Virendra Sachdeva, on Saturday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat here and pledged to fight against corruption.

Advertisment

This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night.

The BJP leaders sang "raghutapi raghav raja ram" at the Rajghat.

"We, the BJP workers, take this oath that we will always raise our voice first against corruption and will always work against corruption," they pledged.

A local court on Friday remanded Kejriwal in ED custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation" regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.