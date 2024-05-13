BJP leaders pay tributes to former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Senior BJP leaders on Monday paid tributes to former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, as they recalled his contribution as an administrator and politician, especially in his home state.

Expressing pain at his demise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said his long public life was dedicated to public service and the poor's welfare. He worked hard to strengthen and popularise the BJP in Bihar, the minister said.

His development work in the state will always be remembered, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Bihar has lost a "great pioneer" in politics. His politics was always dedicated to the interest of the poor and backwards, and the void in Bihar's politics caused by his death cannot be filled for a long time, he said.

In his tribute, BJP president J P Nadda recalled his long association with Modi when both were student leaders as ABVP members, and said his entire life was dedicated to Bihar.

He played a helpful role in pulling Bihar out of the "jungle raaj" and bringing it on the path to development, Nadda said, describing his demise as an "irreparable loss" to party workers.

Battling cancer for many months, Modi breathed his last on Monday.

His long association as the deputy to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been seen as the best of the NDA rule in Bihar as the two leaders were praised by many experts for restoring law and order, and boosting growth while maintaining political stability and harmony in the BJP-JD(U) alliance. PTI KR MNK MNK