BJP leaders quickly supported Israrel but are keeping mum on Manipur issue: NCP

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) on Monday took a jibe at the BJP claiming while their leaders were "quick" in backing Israel, which is at war with Hamas, they remained silent on the Manipur issue.

"Many innocent human beings are losing their lives in the war between Israel and Palestine. The BJP and its leaders were quick to make statements and condemn the killings in Israel and it should be, therefore a reminder to BJP and its leaders that Manipur is in India," NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said on X.

While they were quick to support Israel and condemn the killings, they have shamefully failed to speak on the pain and suffering of the people of Manipur, he alleged.

Crasto said the "silence" of BJP leaders speaks volumes about their intentions on this issue (Manipur violence) in our homeland.

Diplomatic relationships are important but the lives and the well-being of our citizens are far more important and that is what the BJP needs to understand, he added. PTI MR NSK