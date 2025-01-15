BJP leaders Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma declare assets worth crores ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) BJP leaders Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma on Wednesday declared assets worth several crores of rupees in their affidavits filed for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

According to the affidavits, Bidhuri (61) has disclosed movable assets worth Rs 2.57 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 12.3 crore.

His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 33.19 lakh and immovable assets valued at Rs 4.73 crore.

Bidhuri, who holds an LLB degree from Uttar Pradesh, has listed business and rental income as his sources of earnings. He has declared a bank balance of Rs 30,000.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Kalkaji constituency owns four cars -- two Mahindra Scorpio cars valued at Rs 23.4 lakh and Rs 16.9 lakh, a Hyundai Creta worth Rs 18.11 lakh and a Toyota Innova worth Rs 23.5 lakh.

Additionally, he has declared 250 grams of gold worth Rs 20 lakh, while his wife owns 200 grams of gold valued at Rs 16.3 lakh and two kg of silver worth Rs 1.86 lakh.

Verma, a former BJP MP and a prominent face in this election, holds an MBA degree from the Fore School of Management.

He has declared movable assets worth Rs 77.89 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 12.19 crore. His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 17.53 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 6.91 crore.

Verma has listed business and social work as his primary sources of income, while his wife is involved in private service and social work.

Verma has shown a cash balance of Rs 2.2 lakh. He owns three cars -- a Toyota Fortuner (Rs 9 lakh), a Toyota Innova (Rs 36 lakh) and an XUV (Rs 11.77 lakh).

In terms of precious metals, Verma owns 200 grams of gold worth Rs 8.25 lakh, while his wife possesses 1.11 kg of gold valued at Rs 45.75 lakh.

Additionally, his two daughters own 300 grams of gold worth Rs 12.35 lakh each and his son holds 150 grams of gold valued at Rs 6.17 lakh.

Verma has a defamation case pending against him. It was filed by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia concerning allegations of corruption in Delhi's schools, among other legal matters.

Both Bidhuri and Verma are key figures in the BJP's election campaign and are expected to play a significant role in mobilising voters.

The polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February 5, with the results set to be declared on February 8. PTI SJJ RC