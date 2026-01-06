BJP leader's 'respect Savarkar' remark roils ally NCP; 'We are committed to Ambedkarite ideology'

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar on Tuesday suggested that the BJP expects its allies to respect Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, triggering a sharp reaction from the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, which underlined its commitment to Ambedkarite ideology.

The entry of Savarkar into the high-decibel campaign for the municipal corporation elections has marked a fresh flashpoint between two allies of the Mahayuti alliance.

Ajit Pawar, who has allied with the NCP (SP) led by his uncle Sharad Pawar for the elections to the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies, has been targeting the local BJP leadership over civic governance.

"Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan had already clarified that the party follows the ideology of Savarkar and expects those who come along with it to respect those thoughts,” Shelar said.

In a pointed remark, Shelar added, “If you come with us, we will work together. If you don’t, we will still continue our work. And if you oppose us, we will oppose you too, but our work will go on.” The Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the NCP are allies of the BJP in the Mahayuti.

Responding strongly, NCP leader Amol Mitkari questioned the BJP’s insistence that Ajit Pawar and his party must function under the “BJP’s ideological leadership.” “Only you know how much truth there is in this insistence. For now, I will only say that we were, are, and will remain committed to the Shiv–Shahu–Phule–Ambedkar movement.

"Even if we do not accept the ideology you expect, it is an undeniable truth that you will have to accept our party’s Ambedkarite ideology, even if unwillingly," Mitkari stated on X.

The fresh outburst is the latest in a series of acrimonious exchanges between the two allies in the run-up to the January 15 elections to 29 municipal corporations.

Ajit Pawar has publicly criticised BJP leaders over seat-sharing, candidate selection, and local-level dominance in civic bodies, particularly in key urban corporations such as Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune.

Last week, the NCP chief supported giving tickets to candidates with criminal backgrounds for civic polls, claiming that he himself had faced allegations of orchestrating a ₹70,000-crore irrigation scam, and asserted that no one is a criminal until proven guilty.

Alleging corruption in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which was ruled by the BJP from 2017 to 2022, Pawar said gangs of looters had come into existence and added that the time had come to burn this “monster of corruption.” "Irregularities have been taking place in the name of various projects, such as cleanliness and the Mula river cleaning project. There is a lack of transparency in the functioning of the civic body. Since there is no fear of state leadership, gangs of looters have come into existence, and to burn this monster in the form of corruption, we have come into the poll arena,” he said.

Hitting back, BJP leader Ravindra Chavan claimed that he had cautioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before allowing Ajit Pawar to join the alliance and share power.

However, Pawar continued to target the local BJP leadership.

On Sunday, he said that despite receiving massive financial assistance from the Centre and the state, the local leadership in Pune had failed to translate it into meaningful development.

This “failure,” Pawar said while campaigning for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, underscores the need for a change in the city’s leadership.

In a veiled dig, Chief Minister Fadnavis on Monday said that those questioning the BJP’s contribution to Pune’s infrastructural development should first look at themselves in the “mirror.” "At present, projects worth Rs 9,000 crore are underway in the city. Yet, if someone asks what we have done for Pune, I would request them to first look at themselves in the mirror,” he said while addressing a public rally. PTI ND NSK