BJP leader's son assaulted in Panchkula, police round up suspects

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) Senior Haryana BJP leader O P Dhankar's son Ashutosh was assaulted by some people in Panchkula, with police saying preliminary investigations suggest it was a road rage matter.

Advertisment

Panchkula police said they have rounded up a few suspects.

A police official from Sector 14 police station said the incident took place Wednesday evening near Ashutosh's home.

"Ashutosh was headed home in Panchkula in a vehicle when some youths in another vehicle entered into an argument and blocked his vehicle.

Advertisment

They came out and hit him with a baseball bat injuring him. Later, they also called a few more of their supporters," acting SHO of Sector 14 police station, Panchkula, Ajay, said.

A crowd gathered, prompting the attackers to flee the scene after the incident.

"We have rounded up a few suspects, who are locals from Panchkula, and further investigations are on.

Advertisment

"As per preliminary investigations, it appears to be a road rage matter," Ajay said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Anil visited the residence of O P Dhankar in Panchkula.

O P Dhankar is BJP national Secretary and former Haryana BJP President, Vij inquired about Ashutosh's condition and wished him a speedy recovery.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters in Panchkula, former Haryana Assembly Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta said that such an incident is unfortunate and raises concern too.

About the suspects who attacked Ashutosh, Gupta said, "people of perverted mentality can do such thing. It was a road rage matter and the accused not only assaulted him but even attempted to take his life...Such incident raises concern". PTI SUN NB NB