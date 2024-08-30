BJP leaders symbolically lock Women’s Commission office in protest against medic rape-murder

Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) Senior BJP women leaders and members of the party's Mahila morcha on Friday put up the giant-sized model of a lock on the gate of West Bengal State Women's Commission alleging it has failed to issue a single statement after the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital.

A five-member delegation, including BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, former MP Locket Chatterjee and former union minister Debasree Choudhury, went inside the commission office after prolonged arguments with police.

"We went inside the commission building at Karunamoyee, met commission officials including Chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay to protest its deafening silence following the rape-murder of the sister doctor within a supposedly safe and secure R G Kar Hospital premises," Paul told PTI.

She said, "We put up the cardboard image of a lock on the gate of the state-controlled commission and handed over a 'symbolic death certificate' to the commission chairperson proclaiming the failure of the panel in upholding the right of livelihood and safe movement of women of the state." Earlier in the day, the rally, led by senior BJP women leaders including Paul, Choudhury and Chatterjee managed to reach the road outside the women’s commission head office at Karunamayee.

After heated arguments with senior officials, the police finally suggested a five-member team of protestors go inside the commission office and hold discussions with the members and they relented.

Ignoring rains, hundreds of women shouted "We want Justice" and squatted outside the office as the five-member delegation was led inside the building.

Criticising police action, Chatterjee said, "Police cannot ensure the safety of women in the state. They cannot prevent the destruction of evidence related to the RG Kar hospital crime but can brutally lathi-charge peaceful protesters. Our protest is symbolic and peaceful. Why are the police so scared? Earlier in the day another group of BJP women's wing members were stopped from entering the office, and detained amid shouting of slogans.

Union Minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had earlier announced that party members would lock the Women's Commission office in protest against the panel's alleged silence on the case, accusing the panel of acting in a partisan manner.

On August 9, the police recovered the body of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor from the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. PTI SUS MNB RG