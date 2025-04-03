BJP leaders take out march to lay siege to K'taka CM's house, detained

Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa and several other party leaders in Karnataka were taken under preventive custody on Thursday when they took out a march to lay siege to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Office residence here.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka were among the BJP MLAs taken into custody.

The party on Wednesday started the day and night protest at the Freedom Park against the price rise and other issues and they started march towards CM's residence on Thursday.

Raising slogans and holding placards and banners, the protesters burned an effigy of the Karnataka government.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said the agitation was against price rises, the four per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, and the diversion of funds meant for the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Scheduled Tribe Sub Plan.

"We are taking these three key issues to the people," he said.

Protests were also held in several parts of Karnataka.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticised the BJP for "selectively protesting" against price hikes.

"There have been fuel price hikes and LPG cylinder price hikes in the past by the BJP government at the Centre. Now, toll prices have been increased. The BJP never protests against these hikes," he told reporters in New Delhi.

He alleged that the BJP was "protesting for its political survival".

Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal took a swipe at Yediyurappa, claiming that his participation was aimed at securing his son Vijayendra’s political future rather than strengthening the party.

"His (Yediyurappa’s) only wish is to see his son become CM before his death and to loot Karnataka even more. They already have wealth in Mauritius and Dubai, but now they want it in every country across the world," claimed Yatnal, a staunch critic of Yediyurappa and Vijayendra.

He further alleged that Yediyurappa, at the age of 82, was not "staging demonstrations for the poor or farmers but only to bolster his son's political career." Meanwhile, BJP office-bearers said the party has planned a 'Janakrosha Yatra' (Public Outrage March) from April 7, starting in Mysuru, to be flagged off by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

As per the schedule, the march will cover Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts on April 7. On April 8, it will reach Mandya and Hassan, and on April 9, it will proceed to Kodagu and Mangaluru.

The first phase will conclude in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru on April 10. The second phase, beginning on April 13, will cover the Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts.

The movement will cover every district in the state, with each district witnessing a two-to-three-kilometre 'Padayatra'. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH