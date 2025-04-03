BJP leaders taken into preventive custody as they march to lay siege to CM's House

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and several other senior BJP leaders in the state were taken under preventive custody on Thursday when they took out a march to lay siege to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Office residence.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka were among the BJP MLAs taken into custody.

The party on Wednesday started the day and night protest at the Freedom Park against the price rise and other issues and they started march towards CM's residence on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters later, Vijayendra said the agitation is against the price rise, four per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts and diversion of funds meant for Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Scheduled Tribes Sub Plan.

"We are taking these three key issues to people," Vijayendra said.

The agitations took place in several parts of Karnataka.

According to the BJP office bearers, the party has also planned a 'Janakrosha Yatra' (Public Outrage March) from April 7, starting in Mysuru, which will be flagged off by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

As per the schedule, the march on April 7 will cover the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. On April 8, it will reach Mandya and Hassan, and on April 9 it will proceed to Kodagu and Mangaluru.

The first phase will conclude in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru on April 10. The second phase, starting on April 13, will cover the Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts.

The movement will cover every district in the state. Each district will have a two-to-three-kilometre Padayatra'.