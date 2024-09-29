BJP leaders target Delhi Assembly polls in 'Chintan Baithak' at Ranthambhore

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The two-day 'Chintan Baithak' of extended core committee of the Delhi BJP held at Ranthambhore in Rajasthan concluded on Sunday, with a resolution to better the result in the upcoming assembly polls.

A collective decision was made in the two days 'Chintan Baithak' that the Delhi BJP will contest the 2025 assembly elections with the aim of performing better than the Lok Sabha polls, state president Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.

The BJP won all the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi in the elections in this year. The party got more votes than the AAP and its alliance partners Congress in 52 out of 70 Assembly segments that comprise the seven Lok Sabha seats.

"This sentiment was clearly reflected in the results of the Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP won in 52 assembly constituencies, including eight reserved for Scheduled Castes," Sachdeva said.

In the meeting held at Ranthambhore on September 28-29, the discussions took place on strengthening the organization before the assembly elections, exposing the "corruption" of the AAP government and planning the media and social media strategy for the polls, the statement said.

All leaders present in the meeting were unanimous in their view that the people of Delhi are "fed up with the corruption and inefficiency" of the Aam Aadmi Party, it claimed.

The Delhi Assembly polls are due in February 2025. The BJP was routed by the AAP back to back in 2015 and 2020, managing to win just three and eight seats.

Apart from the national leaders, including party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, several top leaders of the Delhi BJP participated in the 'Chintan Baithak'.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, Delhi BJP co-incharge Alka Gurjar, Delhi state general secretary (Organization) Pawan Rana, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj took part in it.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta, state general secretary Vishnu Mittal, Harsh Vardhan, Jagdish Mukhi, Pawan Sharma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Satish Upadhyay, Adesh Gupta, Ashish Sood, in-charges and heads of various fronts and cells were the other participants. PTI VIT AS AS