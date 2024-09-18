BJP leaders targeting Rahul Gandhi to hog limelight: Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 18 (PTI) BJP leaders are targeting and making comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hog limelight, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

He said the Congress and Himachal Pradesh condemn such statements.

The Congress is opposing the anti-people policies of the BJP and Gandhi, who started the Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite the country, is the voice of the people. Therefore, the BJP is using its leaders to make statements against the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Sukhu said while addressing media persons here.

Sukhu referred to the remark of Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu, who called Gandhi the "number one terrorist of the country", and said he was a strong supporter of Gandhi when he was in the Congress.

Bittu used to be all praises for Gandhi, Sukhu said, and termed his remarks as an attempt to hog limelight.

"At times of elections in north India, the BJP leaders are making statements to deliberately divert the issue from the failure of the Union government and stay in limelight," he said, and added it seems Bittu is sacrificing principles for chair.

Condemning the statement of the Union minister and other BJP and Shiv Sena leaders, Sukhu said Bittu has nothing to do with the welfare of the people and is just bothered about his chair. BJP national President J P Nadda should ask his leaders to maintain sanctity in democracy, he added.

The chief minister said he will campaign for the Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Assembly elections are being held in J&K in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. PTI BPL KSS KSS