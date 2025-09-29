BJP leaders tour flood-hit areas of north Karnataka, demand urgent relief measures

Bidar (Karnataka), Sep 29 (PTI) A BJP delegation led by state president B Y Vijayendra on Monday toured flood-affected regions of north Karnataka bordering Maharashtra.

Due to torrential rains in the neighbouring state, rivers such as Krishna and Bhima—originating from Maharashtra—are in spate.

Houses have been inundated, crops destroyed, and bridges and culverts submerged or washed away after the floodgates of dams built on these rivers were opened, sources said.

Four districts—Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bidar, and Yadgir—are the worst affected. Hundreds of vehicles are stranded as the bridge connecting Bidar and Kalaburagi is completely submerged in the raging Bhima River, sources added.

The delegation included Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and MLAs Shailendra Beldale, Prabhu Chauhan, and Sharanu Salagar.

The BJP leaders travelled in a tractor to inspect crop damage in Islampur village in Bidar taluk. They also visited several villages in Kalaburagi to assess the situation, sources further said.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Vijayendra said, "Farmers are in distress. The government should quickly respond. I request Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release more funds instead of waiting for Central grants under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF)."