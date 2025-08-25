BJP leaders trust astrology over astronomy, claim credit for everything: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) Congratulating local boy and IAF Group Captain Shubhashu Shukla for becoming the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station as part of an Axiom-4 mission, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a swipe at the BJP, saying its leaders trust astrology more than astronomy.

In a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for felicitating the astronaut upon his arrival in Lucknow, Yadav accused the BJP leaders of always trying to claim credit for everything.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav lauded Shukla’s achievement, calling it “a big accomplishment for the country, for him personally and for his family”.

“He (Shukla) must have worked very hard and undergone rigorous training to achieve this feat,” the SP chief said.

Pointing to the civic reception organised by the Adityanath government for Shukla, Yadav said, “The space journey has enhanced the country's prestige and used resources from across India. But the BJP leaders are always trying to claim every bit of credit.” “BJP leaders trust astrology more than astronomy… They worry about which day is auspicious, what is the appropriate time to leave, or which colour to wear. How can those who don't believe in astronomy talk about space,” Yadav asked.

The former chief minister also said he would meet Shukla whenever possible to “discuss many things about space”.

“He has a protocol, we will take time from him and meet (him),” he said.

“We haven’t found the Pulwama vehicle (that exploded during the terror attack in February 2019)… We want to ask if someone can get this information from satellite images,” Yadav said, without elaborating his remarks. Shukla reached his hometown on Monday morning for the first time since his historic Axiom-4 space mission that concluded last month.

Although he arrived in India from the US on August 17, he came to the state capital on Monday after attending multiple events in Delhi, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 18.