BJP leaders welcome PM's LS speech, Opposition says it was 'selective'

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) BJP leaders on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha bidding farewell to the old Parliament building, even as Opposition leaders alleged he spoke selectively.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said Modi highlighted the contributions of past prime ministers and also spoke about the future generations.

"PM Modi praised the contribution of all the PMs in his address in the House. We have to fulfil the needs of the new generation, so the transition from the old Parliament to the new Parliament is part of that process," Lekhi told reporters outside parliament.

Union Minister Darshana Jardosh lauded Modi for talking about women in his speech.

"PM Modi talked about women and their increasing contribution in the Parliament during his address," she said BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, while lauding the PM for the speech, also attacked the Opposition and said they are "confused".

"PM Modi talked about historic aspects of the old Parliament. All the schemes for empowering the poor, women and rural population were passed in Parliament. As far as the agenda is concerned, we are very clear with it while the confusion persists in the opposition," he said.

Opposition leaders, meanwhile, said the prime minister spoke selectively, leaving many issues untouched.

"The PM talked about some issues, but he also skipped many things. Many things were missing, like during the Manmohan Singh government, the rights that were given, Right to Education, Right to Food, MGNREGA..." Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said.

BSP MP Danish Ali took a jibe at Modi, claiming, "For the first time in nine years, the PM said something nice about Nehru ji. The foundation of democracy was laid by first PM Pt Nehru," he said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh attacked the prime minister over his remarks made just before the beginning of the special session, where he urged the Opposition not to cry.

"We all want the session to be historic, but in the new Parliament, the PM should make a new beginning. If he continues targeting Opposition it is not a good thing. He said there is no need to cry. In the history of India, Narendra Modi ji is known as the PM who has cried the most. Perhaps he is referring to himself," he said.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, meanwhile said, "It is good that he (PM Modi) named and praised Jawaharlal Nehru as his contributions can't ever be forgotten. I hope BJP leaders will stop criticising Nehru".

Bidding farewell to the old Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sang paeans to first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and subsequent leaders, including Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but also reminded the Lok Sabha of the 'cash-for-vote' scam during the Manmohan Singh government.

Initiating the discussion in the Lok Sabha on "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings", Modi also said there were celebrations everywhere when three new states of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were created during Vajpayee's time but lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh led to only bitterness and bloodshed in both the states. PTI AO AO TIR TIR