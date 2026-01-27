BJP leaders welcomed Middle East Sheikhs but watched Sufi shrine vandalism with glee: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday lashed out the BJP saying that its leaders rolled out red carpets for Sheikhs from the Middle East but watched with glee when the shrine of Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah was vandalised.

"BJP leaders pose in mosques abroad and roll out red carpets for Middle Eastern Sheikhs. But back home, they watch with glee the shrine of Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah being vandalised," Mehbooba said on X.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister accused the saffron party of deliberately adopting double standards.

"This hypocrisy is not accidental but deliberate. Destroying symbols of harmony is easier than answering for rising poverty, mass unemployment and a future stolen from the younger generation," she added.

Mehbooba was reacting to right wing Hindu activists vandalising the shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah in Mussoorie on January 24.