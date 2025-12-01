BJP leadership attempting to undermine Shinde-led Shiv Sena: Raut

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that the BJP leadership is trying to undermine its ally, Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, however, denied Raut's allegations, saying they stemmed from "frustration".

Raut's comments have come amid growing tensions between the Mahayuti allies, Shiv Sena and BJP, over the induction of leaders into the saffron fold ahead of the local bodies polls.

Speaking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the BJP's top leadership was working to undermine the Shinde camp.

"Amit Shah is going to finish the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He tried to do the same with us, but we survived. I am not even ready to accept that his faction is called Shiv Sena," he said.

"People can note down my claim that one day it will be Shah who will finish the party. Going by his way of functioning and tradition of treating allies, Delhi will finish the Shinde-led Shiv Sena," he said.

Rejecting the Sena (UBT) leader's allegations, State Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said they had stemmed from "frustration".

"Our top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have always supported and strengthened NDA allies. Shinde is an important leader of the NDA," Bawankule said. PTI ND ARU