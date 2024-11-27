BJP leadership pressured Shinde to give up his claim on CM post, says Patole

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday alleged that the BJP's central leadership pressured Eknath Shinde to give up his claim on the chief minister's post.

Addressing a press conference soon after Shinde made it clear that the top BJP leadership's decision on the next Maharashtra chief minister will be acceptable to him, Patole said it was suspicious that so much time was being taken to form the next government despite the Mahayuti alliance getting a huge mandate.

"The BJP's central leadership pressured Shinde to give up his claim on the CM post," he said.

"It is condemnable to keep Maharashtra waiting (in terms of government formation)," the Congress leader said.

It remains to be seen if the next chief minister will be the one whose name is doing rounds or someone else, he said, apparently referring to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

"It has been BJP's custom to suddenly bring a new face," Patole said.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said Shinde must be confused and bewildered because of the mandate which was not expected.

In the November 20 assembly polls, the Mahayuti retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP won 132 seats, the Shiv Sena 57 and the NCP got 41 seats.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, the Congress 16 and the NCP (SP) candidates won 10 seats.

The ruling alliance fought the elections under the leadership of Shinde. After the election results were announced on Saturday, Shiv Sena leaders pressed for implementation of Bihar pattern in Maharashtra, where the Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was given the chief ministerial position despite the BJP bagging more seats than his party in the assembly elections. PTI MR NP