BJP leading in 14 LS seats, Congress in eight in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The BJP was leading on 14 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress on eight in Rajasthan, according to the Election Commission.

Besides the Congress, other INDIA bloc parties CPI(M) and RLP and BAP were leading in one seat each in the state that sends 25 members to the Lower House of Parliament, data on the poll panel's website showed.

BJP candidate from Rajsamand Mahima Kumari Mewar was leading with the highest margin of 66,544 votes followed by Congress candidate Murari Meena in Dausa (margin of 45,402 votes), data released around 10:10 am showed.

Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP candidate Om Birla, Union ministers Arjun Meghwal (Bikaner), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jodhpur) and Bhupendra Yadav (Alwar) were leading, while Union minister Kailash Chaudhary (Barmer) was trailing.

While Yadav is ahead with a margin of 30,639 votes, Meghwal and Singh wer leading with margins of 5,920 and 6,908 votes, respectively.

Kailash Chaudhary is trailing in Barmer by a margin of 56,897 votes. He is in third position.

Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat is leading in the Banswara seat with a margin of 44,817 votes while RLP candidate Hanuman Beniwal is leading in the Nagaur seat by 4,644 votes.

CPI(M) candidate Amra Ram is ahead in Sikar seat by a margin of 18,499 votes.