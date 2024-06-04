BJP leading in all seven seats in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP was leading in all seven seats in Delhi on Tuesday, according to Election Commission trends.

The party's West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat was ahead by a margin of over 12,400 votes and Northwest Delhi candidate Yogender Chandoloya was leading by over 16,000 votes, EC data showed.

The BJP is in a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital.

The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections. PTI SLB BM VIT BUN DIV DIV