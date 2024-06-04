BJP leading in five Lok Sabha seats, Cong in two in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) The ruling BJP was ahead in five of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on Tuesday while the Congress was leading in two in initial trends, according to regional television channels.

Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was leading over his Congress rival Divyanshu Budhiraja from the Karnal parliamentary seat, the channels showed.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had won all Lok Sabhas seats in Haryana.

Counting of votes in the state began at 8 am.