Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP was leading in nine of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, while the ruling Congress was ahead in four seats as per initial trends indicated by news channels, as the counting of votes progressed in the state on Tuesday.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was leading in Hyderabad LS constituency.

The counting of votes began at 8 am in the state.

The election to the 17 LS seats in the state was held in a single phase on May 13.