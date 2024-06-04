BJP leading in Rajasthan, people trust PM Modi's policies and leadership: State BJP chief

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP is leading in Rajasthan as people have voted for the party trusting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and leadership, BJP state chief CP Joshi said on Tuesday as counting was underway for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"The NDA is leading. Definitely, people have trusted PM Narendra Modi, his policies and leadership. These are the foundation for a developed India and India will reach its pinnacle under Modi's leadership," Joshi told reporters here.

On BJP trailing on some seats in Rajasthan, Joshi said these are initial trends.

Joshi is leading in the Chittorgarh parliamentary seat by 25,090 votes against Congress's Udailal Anjana. PTI AG ANB ANB