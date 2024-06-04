BJP leads in 2 Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP was leading in two of the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand, according to news channels. The counting of votes for the five seats in the state began at 8 am.

The Election Commission is yet to give the initial trends but news channels showed around 8:50 am that the BJP was leading in two of the five seats.

However, they did not name the seats where the BJP was leading.

The BJP has been winning all the five seats in the state since 2014. PTI ALM ALM ANB ANB