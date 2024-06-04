BJP leads in 2 LS, assembly seats each, BJD ahead in 1 assembly seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP was ahead in two assembly and Lok Sabha seats each in Odisha, while the BJD was leading in one assembly seat, as per initial trends.

BJP candidate Jayant Kumar Sarangi was leading in Puri assembly segment over his nearest rival Sunil Mohanty of the BJD, an election official said.

The counting of EVM votes started after completion of counting of postal ballot which commenced at 8 am on Tuesday.

BJP candidate Jagannath Pradhan was also leading over his BJD rival and sitting MLA Ananta Narayan Jena in Bhubaneswar-Central assembly seat.

BJD candidate Depali Das was leading over her BJP rival Tankadhar Tripathi in Jharsuguda assembly seat.

BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi was leading over her BJD rival Manmoth Routray in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat. BJP nominee Pradip Purohit was leading in Bargarh Lok Sabha seat over his nearest rival Parineeta Mishra of the BJD.

Officials said there may be around 30 rounds counting for assembly segments in the state.