BJP leads in 74 assembly seats, BJD ahead in 56 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP was leading in 74 assembly seats in Odisha, as per the Election Commission of India.

BJD nominees, on the other hand, were leading in 56 constituencies out of 147 assembly seats in the state for which latest trends were available till 12.45 pm.

Congress was ahead in 14 seats, the CPI (M) in one, while Independent candidates were leading in two seats.

Several Odisha ministers were trailing.

Assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik, Finance Minister Bikram Arukha, Forest and Environment Minister PK Amat, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda, Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick, Planning and Coordination Minister Rajendra Dholakia were trailing.

Counting was underway in 70 centres across the state.

Minister Jagannath Saraka was leading in Bissam Cuttack.

CPI(M) candidate and sitting MLA Laxman Munda was leading in Bonai assembly constituency. Independent candidate Soumya Ranjan Patnaik was leading in Ghasipura seat over BJD nominee Badri Narayan Patra.