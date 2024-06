ELECTIONS-AR-2NDLD-TREND Itanagar, Jun 4 (PTI): The BJP is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal, according to trends available after first round of counting, officials said on Tuesday.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading in Arunachal West seat by 12,161 votes over his nearest rival Nabam Tuki of the Congress, while sitting MP Tapir Gao is leading in Arunachal East seat by 3,591 votes over his nearest rival Bosiram Siram of the Congress. PTI UPL UPL MNB