BJP leads in lone LS seat in Andamans

Port Blair, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP was leading in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website.

BJP's Bishnu Pada Ray was ahead of his nearest rival Kuldeep Rai Sharma of the Congress by 4,892 votes.

Counting of votes in Andaman and Nicobar Islands began at 8 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya (JNRM) in Port Blair.

The archipelago went to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19. PTI SN BDC