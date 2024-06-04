BJP leads in six, Cong in 4 of 14 LS seats in Assam; Gaurav Gogoi leading

Guwahati: The BJP was leading in six Lok Sabha seats and the opposition Congress was ahead in four in Assam, according to TV reports, stating initial trends.

For BJP, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga, MLA Ranjit Dutta in Tezpur, sitting MP Pradan Baruah in Lakhimpur, Bijuli Kalita Medhi in Guwahati and Amarsing Tisso in Diphu were leading in the initial round.

Congress' Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat, sitting Nagaon MP Prodyut Bordoloi, MLA Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri and Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury in Karimganj were leading.

Among the prominent candidates, who were trailing, were AIUDF president and three-time Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal and BJP's Jorhat sitting MP Topon Gogoi.

The counting of votes in EVM will begin after the postal ballot counting is completed, officials said.

Counting was underway in 152 halls across 52 centres with 5,823 personnel and 64 general observers involved in the exercise.

Polling was held in Assam in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

The NDA alliance in the state contested all 14 seats with the BJP in 11 while the Congress, a constituent of the 16-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), are in the fray in 13 and left the Dibrugarh seat for the Assam Jatiya Parishad. The AIUDF was contesting in three and the AAP in two.

The BJP held nine Lok Sabha seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one each from the state.