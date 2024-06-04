BJP leads in two LS seats in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP is leading in the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh with counting of votes underway on Tuesday, according to election officials here.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading in Arunachal West seat by 62,161 votes over his nearest rival Nabam Tuki of the Congress.

In the Arunachal East Lok Sabha seat, BJP’s sitting MP Tapir Gao is leading in Arunachal East seat by 17,576 votes over his nearest rival Bosiram Siram of the Congress.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won both the seats by a margin of over one lakh votes.

The voting for the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state was held in the first phase on April 16 along with the assembly elections.

The ruling BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly followed by National People’s Party (NPEP) in five, NCP in three seats, People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) in two seats, Congress in one and independent candidates won in three seats respectively.

Altogether 14 candidates, including eight in the West seat contested in the parliamentary elections in the state.