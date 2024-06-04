BJP leads in two LS seats in Tripura

Agartala, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP was leading in Tripura's two Lok Sabha seats as the counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission's website.

BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb was ahead of his nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha in Tripura West parliamentary seat by 3,19,487 votes.

In the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman was leading by 2,92,164 votes over her nearest rival Rajendra Reang of the CPI(M).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won the West Tripura seat by over 5 lakh votes and bagged Tripura East Lok Sabha by more than 4.8 lakh votes.

The voting for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat was held on April 16, and the Tripura East on April 26.