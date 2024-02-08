BJP-led alliance will return to power in Assam in 2026 with at least 100 seats: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed the BJP-led alliance will win at least 100 of the state's 126 seats in the 2026 assembly polls, and form the third consecutive NDA government in Assam.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's address in the assembly, Sarma said his government has laid the foundation for a modern Assam.

"In 2026, we will not get less than 100 seats and form the government. My government's tenure of three years is not a big time, but several landmark decisions have been taken in these three years. It has been the golden period for Assam," he claimed.

There was no movement or agitation during this period as people believed in development and progress, he said.

During Congress tenure, the number of medical colleges went up from three to six, while it has reached 25 during BJP's rule, Sarma said.

"Over 7,000 youth came out of the jungle and joined the mainstream. The number of bridges over Brahmaputra has also more than doubled in the last few years, and work for three more will start soon. We have brought those to the discussion table who wanted to divide Assam," he said.

During his 1 hour 56 minute speech, Sarma said the three years of his government have "changed the future" of Assam and the entire country was talking about it.

The BJP-led NDA won 75 seats in the 2021 assembly polss. While the BJP bagged 60 seats, its allies AGP and UPPL won nine and six seats, respectively. In the opposition camp, the Congress had won 29, AIUDF 16, BPF four and CPI(M) cornered one seat. The Raijor Dal also won a seat. PTI TR TR SOM