BJP-led alliance will stride through with clear mandate in 2024 polls: Goa minister

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The BJP-led alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will "stride through with a clear mandate" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Goa minister Rohan Khaunte said.
As he exuded confidence about the ruling BJP's performance, he also mocked the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
"Who is the leader of I.N.D.I.A," he asked in an interview to PTI. "It as a group of people coming together against one man." Khaunte, who holds the portfolios of tourism and IT in the Pramod Sawant-led government in Goa, spoke of the "double-engine sarkar", and the BJP and its allies working together to ensure a "great mandate for the PM".
Asked what his assessment is of the 2024 elections in the light of the opposition INDIA bloc being forged ahead of the 2024 polls, he said, "You don't need to do an assessment." A couple of people and parties coming together without a leader don't make a party, he said.
He said he is "100 per cent sure" the prime minister's leadership will win the 2024 elections which will allow "us to work ahead".
"And, the next five years, under PM Modi ji, will allow us to take our ideas and continuance of our ideas ahead in meeting the expectation of the overall vision plan we have kept for tourism 2.0 Goa," he told PTI in Delhi.
Sources said the Goa tourism minister visited Delhi this week to have talks with top officials in various related ministries to take forward the projects envisioned for the coastal state.
Emphasising that Goa is also known as 'Parshuram Bhoomi', Khaunte said the tourism department has envisioned "a civil infrastructure" which will end up on the seaside -- appearing like a bow from outside, and having various facilities inside.
"It is a thought. But to make it happen it's not only through the state government, but will have to make it happen through Union ministries. And we look forward to support from the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism. We are trying to get it executed under both the ministries together, as an 'iconic destination'," he added.
Asked about the show of strength by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) before the polls, Khaunte said the "Opposition needs to talk as an opposition".
"It cannot be a couple of people coming together and making I.N.D.I.A, and can be something to be of use, and trying to be a focus. One question is who is their leader," the Goa minister asked.
INDIA bloc, the new opposition alliance has been formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Its members include the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), JD(U), RJD, TMC, among others.
"INDIA (bloc) is what? A group of people, politicians and parties trying to come together against one leader? Who is trying to do something good for the country," Khaunte alleged.
He claimed it was not him but the country that had "already decided" on the mandate, given the kind of development work that has happened in the last nine years.
"I can put my thought today that it is a clear mandate for the BJP government under the able leadership of our dynamic PM Narendra Modi," the BJP leader said.
As a minister in a BJP government, he said, there is a need to have a "very able and strong leadership" at the Centre.
"We need to work to ensure a great mandate for the PM and his team to ensure that the country which is working...it doesn't come to a halt, but starts progressively thriving with the visions that PM carries," he said.
The growth that has been witnessed in the past nine years has "never happened in the past".
"And we need to give this a continuance with a nationalist feel that has come into every Indian today." "It's an 'Amrit Kaal.. and it's a serious thing. I think we need to come together to give 'Bharat' what was long due," Khaunte said.
"I have been interacting with many people across the country... and, getting the pulse. The BJP will stride through with a clear mandate," he said.
He asserted that Prime Minister Modi has brought the country to a level today where "the country is looked upon differently.
"The so-called superpowers in the past, look at relations with our country differently. Indians travelling abroad are looked at differently".
"And, this has not happened overnight. It's the efforts of the PM and his team to take us to the place where we are. We are no longer that soft nation that any Tom, Dick and Harry will come and target. We are a nation that people will think twice to mess around with," the Goa minister said. PTI KND TIR TIR