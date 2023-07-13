BJP-led Central government hates Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Jul 13 (PTI) Accusing the BJP-led Central government of giving step-motherly treatment to Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday said "The current dispensation at the Centre hates Bihar and Biharis".

While concluding a debate on additional grant of Urban Development and Housing department for carrying out developmental projects in the state in 2023-24 in the assembly on Thursday, Yadav said the state is managing its finances on its own.

He claimed that Bihar is the most deserving state that needs special financial assistance from the Centre but the Centre has been giving "step-motherly" treatment to Bihar.

"Bihar has been demanding a special status package for a long time but the Centre did not pay any heed to it. The BJP-led Central government hates Bihar and Biharis. If we get special status, we will make more rapid progress, and will soon end up among the top five states in the country", said Yadav, who also holds the portfolio of the Urban Development and Housing department.

He said, "People of Bihar will not forgive BJP for this and the saffron party will face a humiliating defeat in the coming parliamentary polls. They (BJP leaders) are scared of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad have already taken the initiative to unite all opposition leaders ahead of the coming Lok Sabha polls... I can say with full confidence that BJP will be wiped out in the coming polls...". On BJP MLAs raising corruption issue in the assembly and demanding his resignation over the recent CBI’s chargesheet against him in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, the RJD leader said, "The July 4 chargesheet of the CBI against me was not the first chargesheet and I am sure it is not going to be the last chargesheet. I will not say anything more on this…I simply believe in people’s verdict. Our party was the single largest party in 2020 assembly polls and now the Mahagathbandhan government will come again in 2025 vidhan sabha polls with two-third majority".

"I am not afraid of any charge sheet. When BJP fears or loses in the state, it puts ahead investigative agencies. They (BJP) are trying to intimidate opposition leaders with central investigation agencies. Now, they (BJP) are scared... BJP fears losing 2024 Lok Sabha polls. BJP is scared of Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar", said Yadav.

Hitting out at BJP leaders over dynastic politics allegations, Yadav said, "Saffron leaders should not comment on dynastic politics….they have inducted several dynasts into the BJP and some of them are in the Union Cabinet also. Many prominent faces in Modi’s own Cabinet come from political families — Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju Jyotiraditya Scindia, etc".

Accusing BJP of spreading communal hatred across the country to divert the attention of people from real issues, the DyCM said, "BJP leaders will not talk about growing unemployment, price hike and several other important issues.... ". PTI PKD RG