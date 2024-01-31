BJP-led central govt misusing investigation agencies to suppress voice of opposition: Cong leader

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of suppressing the voice of the opposition by misusing investigation agencies such as the ED and the CBI.

Addressing a meeting held as part of a campaign to raise fund for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he alleged the BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi and his yatra.

So the central government is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition by misusing the CBI, Income Tax Department and the ED, he alleged.

Dotasra said Gandhi is fighting to provide justice to the people of the country and all Congress workers are joining him.

Senior Congress leaders Vijay Inder Singla, Amrita Dhawan and Tikaram Julie, and party MLAs attended the meeting.

Singla said no one knows more than the leaders of Rajasthan how the BJP is misusing constitutional institutions because they have endured such actions.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, while passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20. It is currently in West Bengal. PTI AG SMN