Advertisment
National

BJP-led central govt snatched away Delhi CM's official residence: Atishi

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Atishi AAP Delhi Elections

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (File image)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Centre has snatched away the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi by cancelling the allotment.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that no matter what the central government does, she will keep working for the people of Delhi.

"An official residence does not matter to me. I will work for the people of Delhi from the streets if needed.

"When they snatched away my official residence, I pledged to provide Rs 2,100 to our women. I will provide free healthcare to our elderly," she said.

Advertisment

Rajya Sabha AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were also present at the press conference.

Arvind Kejriwal AAP Sheeshmahal VK Saxena Delhi Assembly polls BJP Atishi Arvind Kejriwal SheeshMahal Delhi elections Delhi assembly elections
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe