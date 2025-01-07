BJP-led central govt snatched away Delhi CM's official residence: Atishi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Centre has snatched away the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi by cancelling the allotment.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that no matter what the central government does, she will keep working for the people of Delhi.

"An official residence does not matter to me. I will work for the people of Delhi from the streets if needed.

"When they snatched away my official residence, I pledged to provide Rs 2,100 to our women. I will provide free healthcare to our elderly," she said.

Rajya Sabha AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were also present at the press conference.