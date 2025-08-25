BJP-led Centre focused on weakening, dividing nation: J'khand CM

Ranchi, Aug 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government over the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, alleging that the ruling dispensation was focused on actions that “weaken and divide” the country.

He also asserted that issues concerning strengthening the nation and its progress feature only in speeches of BJP leaders.

“Everyone is a witness to what kind of constitutional amendments are taking place. Work on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is also underway. People can see the impact of their decisions... They (central government) are focused on actions to divide and weaken the country,” Soren alleged.

“I feel that talks about strengthening the nation and its progress are restricted to only their speeches,” Soren told reporters outside the assembly.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc, including those from the JMM and Congress, held a demonstration outside the state assembly on Monday morning against SIR in Bihar and the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks to bar a prime minister, chief ministers and ministers from holding office if they remain in jail for 30 days or more.

Hailing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Soren said the nation should be made aware of the “misdeeds of the Union government”.

“We are elected by the people, so going to them is the better approach. The court of the people is the biggest court in the country,” he said. PTI SAN SAN RBT