BJP-led Centre had to cancel lateral entry advertisements; it does not have any option now: Ambedkar

Nagpur, Aug 20 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday said the BJP used to work arbitrarily when it was in full majority at the Centre earlier, but it was left with no option and had to cancel the latest lateral entry recruitment after it was challenged.

A row erupted after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday issued a notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry -- referred to as the appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments.

The decision ignited criticism from the opposition parties, which claimed it undermined the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs and STs. Following this, the Centre asked the UPSC to cancel the advertisement "so that marginalised communities get their rightful representation in government services".

Addressing a press conference here after a meeting representatives of tribal organisations and leaders, Ambedkar stressed the need for the VBA and tribal outfits to work together towards protecting the rights of the tribal community.

When asked about the Centre's move of withdrawing the advertisement on the lateral entry in bureaucracy, Ambedkar said, "BJP used to work arbitrarily when it was in full majority and it would appoint officers through direct recruitment." "The entry points of government jobs are UPSC and MPSC. Even ministers, the President or the Prime Minister do not have the right to make a direct recruitment. And when this was challenged, the government had no other way but to step back and withdraw (the advertisement)," he said.

To a query on the incident of alleged sexual abuse of school girls at Badlapur in Thane district, he said violence and cruelty were on the rise in society.

"The reason behind the rise in cruelty is due to social and religious hatred increasing since the last many years. I think it is a manifestation of this and the society should think over whether the spread of social and religious hatred is right or wrong," the former MP said. PTI CLS NP