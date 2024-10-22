BJP-led Centre ignoring farmers, indifferent to their interests: Selja

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Tuesday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of ignoring farmers and being indifferent to their interests.

She made the remarks at a press conference at the AICC headquarters where Bajrang Punia took charge as the working chairman of the Kisan Congress.

Speaking on the occasion, Selja said the BJP government is neglecting farmers and agricultural laborers.

"If the country is to move forward, the farmers and agricultural labourers of the country must also be advanced and their interests protected," the Congress general secretary said.

Working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress and wrestler Punia, newly elected Congress MLA from Julana and celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat, former Union minister and senior Congress leader Birender Singh and president of the All India Kisan Congress Sukhpial Singh Khaira, among others were also present on this occasion.

Selja said the grain markets in Haryana and Punjab are in disarray, farmers are troubled and while crops are not being sold, farmers are struggling for fertilisers.

She also alleged that the BJP government's actions did not match its words.