BJP-led Delhi government distributes scholarships to mark 100 days in office

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Marking 100 days in office, the BJP-led Delhi government on Friday distributed scholarships to students under the Delhi Higher and Technical Education Support Scheme.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood felicitated students at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical Auditorium and handed over the scholarships.

Rs 19 crore has been earmarked for the initiative, sources state.

Earlier today, the chief minister released a 'workbook' of achievements to mark the 100 days of the state government.

"This is not a report card, but a workbook. All the work done by the government will continue to be added to it," she said.

To inform residents about the accomplishments of the past 100 days, central government ministers, along with other ministers and councillors, will visit each of the 70 assembly constituencies.

The chief minister also informed that people will be briefed on the government's achievements in the last 100 days at an event in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, securing 48 out of 70 Assembly seats in the recent elections. PTI SHB MPL MPL