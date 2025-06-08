We believe in working for people rather than publicising: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that her government only believes in working for people and not in publicising their achievements.

Addressing a public meeting on completion of 100 days of her government in west Delhi's Janakpuri constituency, she highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led dispensation.

"The earlier government used to blame the lieutenant governor if they could not do anything. If they wanted to get their own work done, all barricades would vanish but if some difficulty came, they would just pin it on Modiji."

"However, people of Delhi decided to vote for Modiji and today we have government at all levels," Gupta said and assured of developmental works in the constituency.

She said that her government is working on cloud seeding, something that has never been seen in Delhi.

It will be done very soon, the chief minister said, adding that no expense is more than the lives of the people of Delhi. "You must have not come across the advertisement of this, because this government is the one that works. We believe in serving people and not in eating the fruits of our efforts," she claimed.