BJP-led Delhi govt discontinues AAP's education initiatives, to bring new ones

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The previous AAP government's flagship education schemes, like Business Blasters, Happiness Curriculum and Mission Buniyaad, introduced in Delhi government schools, have been discontinued, an official said on Friday.

The BJP-led government in Delhi is preparing to replace them with new initiatives, including 'Rashtraniti', 'New Era of Entrepreneur Ecosystem and Vision (NEV)’ and 'Science of Living', an official from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) said. He told PTI that one of the major changes is the introduction of the NEV, which will replace the Business Blasters programme.

While both programmes deal with providing financial aid to students for launching their startups, the structure and implementation will be different.

In the now-discontinued scheme, students were given Rs 2,000 each as seed money. Under NEV, the fund has been raised to Rs 20,000, and the amount will be given to a group of students, the official explained.

Other programmes, such as the Happiness Curriculum, Yoga sessions and Village Tour, have now been merged into a single initiative called Science of Living, he said.

This new programme will focus on teaching students moral values, caring for the elderly and incorporating various meditation techniques, including yoga, mindfulness and stretching exercises, he added.

"Previously, these different programmes occupied multiple sessions over weeks and months. Now, instead of three separate sessions, we will have a single session covering all aspects," the official mentioned. A timetable will be prepared to ensure that all components of the Science of Living programme are effectively implemented, he added.

The Business Blasters program was introduced in 2021 as part of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum. It provided seed money to students in classes 11 and 12 to help them develop startup ideas.

The Happiness Curriculum, started in 2018, was designed for students from nursery to class 8 and included daily activities such as storytelling and self-expression exercises to promote emotional well-being. The Dalai Lama attended its launch. PTI SHB AMJ VIT AMJ RUK AMJ