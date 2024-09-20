BJP-led govt anti-Muslim, first one since Independence without a Muslim minister: Omar

Mendhar/Jammu, Sep 20 (PTI) NC vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre dubbing it anti-Muslim, and said this is the first government since Independence that does not have a Muslim minister, despite Muslims constituting 14 per cent of India's population.

Abdullah countered the BJP's accusations of the National Conference (NC) being "soft separatists" and questioned why 4,000 to 4,500 workers, office bearers, MLAs and MLCs from his party were killed over the past 35 years.

"This is the first government since Independence without a Muslim minister, even though Muslims make up 14 per cent of India's population. The home minister, who will come here and will ask for the votes of Muslims, should be questioned as to why we don't have a representative in the central government," Abdullah said during a public rally while campaigning for his party candidate Javed Rana in Mendhar of Jammu and Kashmir.

Criticising the party further, he said "The Sikh community, with a 2 per cent population, has a representative in the government, yet Muslims, with 14 per cent of the population, are not afforded the same right." "You could not find a Muslim face to represent us. Will we vote for this BJP that is locking our mosques, schools and madrasas, bulldozing Muslim-owned shops in UP and telling our girls to remove their veils before attending school? "Will the BJP seek votes for this? What have they done for us?" he asked.

The former J&K chief minister also responded to the BJP labelling the NC as "soft separatists".

"If they want to call us soft separatists, it's fine. But why were 4,000 to 4,500 of our workers, office bearers, MLAs and MLCs killed over the last 35 years? If we were following a Pakistani or militant agenda and weakening the country, who is responsible for the deaths of these 4,500 individuals?" he said.

Addressing accusations that his party runs the agenda of terrorists and Pakistan, Abdullah pointed out the difference between the BJP's claims and the ground reality.

Lambasting the BJP for its "lack" of development efforts, Abdullah said he wanted to ask the home minister about the BJP "boasting" of a double-engine government.

"They claim that when both the prime minister in Delhi and the chief minister in J&K are from their party, there will be large-scale development. But tell me, what has benefited the people of Mendhar? There is nothing new seen on the ground during past decade?" he said.

The NC vice president said despite the party wanting development in Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a double engine government in J&K for 10 years — first with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, then Mehbooba Mufti and now under the governor and lieutenant governor — but no progress has been visible in Mendhar.

Abdullah also criticised the PDP, saying "like the BJP, the PDP also tells lies".

"In 2014, the PDP used the slogan that defeating the BJP required electing the PDP. People gave them 28 seats and Mufti Sayeed handed those 28 MLAs to the BJP. How can you trust them not to do the same again in 2024?" he said.

What the PDP did in 2014 can be repeated in 2024, he said, "warning" the voters that the danger has not passed.

"They will try to divide us because they fear that a united alliance will deliver even worse results for them. Please don’t divide votes and allow them to succeed," he urged the people.

Abdullah said the first phase of elections is complete and claimed that reports suggest that the NC and Congress candidates are registering victories.

Expressing confidence in the restoration of special status and statehood of J&K, he said, "There has been significant change over the past 10 years. We were a state. We had our own flag and constitution.

"Ladakh has been taken from us. Today, we have nothing. But anything can change. What happened on August 5, 2019 is not the will of God but it was a conspiracy by Delhi. One day, we will get it back," he said.

He also responded to remarks by BJP leader Devender Rana, a former NC member, saying, "This is someone who did not speak the truth for 25 years while in the National Conference. What do you expect from him now? He deceived the people of Jammu for 25 years. He deceived me too. Don't expect him to speak the truth now." Responding to Rana's claim that the NC vice president sought a government bargain with the home minister in 2014, Abdullah retorted, "Has this suddenly come to his mind now that he has joined BJP? The man who deceived me for 25 years — how can I expect the truth from him? He is not a trustworthy person, and I won't waste my time on him." PTI COR/AB AB KSS KSS