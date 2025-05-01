BJP-led govt at Centre is 'anti labour', working in favour of rich corporate companies: Kharge

Bengaluru, May 1 (PTI) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of being "anti-labour" and alleged that it was working in favour of rich corporate and private companies.

Speaking at the Labour day event organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) here, he called on the working class to be aware of their rights, and to educate themselves and their children.

"This government at the Centre is anti-labour. The BJP doesn't bring any law that is in favour of the poor. What was already there also, they have removed in favour of rich and corporate companies aimed at supporting them. You should be cautious about it and should unite against it. If you are not cautious and united it will not be good for the country," Kharge said addressing the gathering.

Recalling that Ambedkar had brought in several laws for the welfare of labourers, Kharge said there were 44 labour laws in the country, and the Modi government has brought it down to four.

"They removed all that were there, and added in what they wanted. They are harassing workers today. They have permitted 10 hours of work and women can work at night. The Modi government doesn't think about labourers, they have infact taken away the facilities that were provided by the Congress to the working class," he said, adding that big private corporate companies are taking workers on a contract basis.

Kharge also urged the labour community to educate their children, and emphasised on adapting to Ambedkar's call -- educate, organise and agitate.

He appealed to them to pursue knowledge about laws made for their welfare and to benefit from them. "If the working class, SC/STs and OBCs don't improve and come forward in life, it is not possible for the country to progress." Further alleging that public sector companies are being closed under the Modi government, Kharge said by doing so the employment that SC/STs and OBCs were getting is being reduced.

Private companies don't employ people from these communities, he claimed and asked "Where should they go? Aimed at avoiding such a situation is the reason why Jawaharlal Nehru had created public sector companies like HMT, HAL, BEL, BHEL, ITI?" PTI KSU ROH