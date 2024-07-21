BJP-led govt at Centre would not last long: Mamata Banerjee at Martyrs' Day rally

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the BJP-led government at the Centre would not last long as it has been formed through "intimidation".

While addressing the mega 'Martyrs' Day' rally of the TMC, Banerjee lauded Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was present at the programme, for his party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

“The government at the Centre won't last long. This is not a stable government and will collapse soon,” she said.

While praising Akhilesh Yadav, the TMC supremo said, “The 'Khel' (game) you played in UP should have forced the BJP government (in UP) to resign, but the shameless government is continuing in power by misusing agencies and other means." “You cannot cow us down by misusing agencies… Only Bengal can preserve the existence of India; there can be no India without Bengal,” she said.

In an apparent reference to recent incidents of mob assaults in the state, the chief minister said, “Don’t inflict injustice on people or tolerate it; we won’t spare even TMC members if they are found guilty.” “I want TMC workers to be the people's friends. I want to tell municipality and panchayat representatives, MLAs, and MPs that they must ensure that we do not receive any complaint against them.

"If we get any complaint, we will take appropriate action. Everyone knows that if there is any injustice, we do not even spare TMC members,” she added.