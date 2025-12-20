BJP-led govt correcting 'mistakes' Congress kept making in Northeast for decades: PM

Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) Alleging that the Congress has neglected Assam and the Northeast for decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the BJP-led government was correcting "mistakes" the grand old party kept making in the region.

Modi said a conspiracy was hatched to make Assam a part of East Pakistan, and Congress too was going to be a part of it, but Gopinath Bordoloi went against his party and "saved" the state.

The PM was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Rs 4,000-crore new terminal of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, and unveiling a statue of the Congress stalwart.

Touted as the country's first "nature-themed airport", the new terminal, spread over an area of 1.40 lakh sq m, will be able to handle 1.31 crore passengers per annum.

Modi said the new terminal will boost the local economy and encourage tourism.

"The emphasis on technological innovations, as well as the connect with nature and sustainability, is also deeply appreciable," he added.

The PM reached Assam from West Bengal, where he addressed a rally. Elections would be due in both states in less than six months.

Modi alleged the Congress provided "protection" to infiltrators who grabbed forests and land, threatening the security and identity of Assam.

"The BJP government has been correcting mistakes the Congress kept making for decades in the Northeast," he claimed.

He said that prior to Independence, when the Muslim League and the British were preparing the ground for India's Partition, a conspiracy was hatched to make Assam a part of East Pakistan.

"Congress was going to be part of this conspiracy. It was Gopinath Bardoloi who stood against his own party, opposed this plot to destroy Assam's identity, and saved Assam from being separated from the country," he claimed.

The PM said the BJP rises above party lines to honour every patriot, and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government conferred Bardoloi with Bharat Ratna.

"Bardoloi had saved Assam before Independence, but the ruling dispensation in the post-Independence era once again began anti-national activities, conspiring to expand their vote bank through religious appeasement, giving free rein to infiltrators in Bengal and Assam," he alleged.

Modi claimed that the region's demography was altered, with infiltrators resorting to encroachment.

"The present state government under Himanta Biswa Sarma is working diligently to free Assam's resources from illegal and anti-national encroachments. Efforts are being made at every level to ensure that the resources of the state benefit its own people," he said.

The PM said the Election Commission started the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to ensure infiltrators were kept out of the poll process, "but 'deshdrohis' (traitors) were trying to protect them".

"The opposition has openly adopted an anti-national agenda, even as the Supreme Court has directed the removal of infiltrators. These parties are issuing statements in defence of infiltrators, and their lawyers are pleading in court to settle them," he alleged.

Stating that this "anti-national mindset" could bring back unrest in the state, Modi said it is, therefore, essential for the people to remain vigilant, stay united, and continue defeating the opposition's "conspiracies".

The PM asserted that the BJP's "double-engine government" in Assam was making sure the "flow of development" was just like the flow of the mighty Brahmaputra.

"The land of Assam inspires me, gives me strength for the development of the region. Assam and the entire Northeast are becoming the gateway to India's development," he said.

Modi said Assam is playing the role of a bridge, connecting the nation with ASEAN countries, and the state will become an engine of a developed India in many sectors.

"The development of Assam is not only a necessity but also a responsibility and an accountability for me. In the past 11 years, development projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees have been initiated in Assam and the Northeast," he said.

A total of Rs 5,000 crore has been spent on the terminal project, with Rs 1,000 crore earmarked specifically for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities.

The project has been developed by Guwahati International Airport Ltd (GIAL), with operations led by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL).

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said the new terminal will serve as a catalyst for regional and industrial development, strengthening Guwahati's role as an emerging economic gateway beyond its tourism potential.

"Privileged to host Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji at the inauguration of the new terminal at @GuwahatiAirport. This terminal belongs to the people of Assam," he said in a post on X.

"Built with 140 tonnes of locally sourced bamboo and shaped around the Sky Forest, it carries the craftsmanship, ecology and quiet strength of the Northeast into a world-class gateway connecting youth, entrepreneurs, farmers and families more deeply with India and the world," he added.

Following the public meeting, Modi led a massive roadshow from Sarusajai to the state BJP headquarters near Basistha Chariali, in a show of strength for the party.

The event was marked by a strong presence of BJP workers and volunteers, who had tried hard to ensure a grand reception for the PM. Several platforms were set up on the roadside to showcase cultural performances from various parts of the state.

"Thank you Guwahati for the exceptional welcome. It’s always a delight to be in this vibrant city," Modi said in a post on X, sharing a video clip of the roadshow.

The PM's first day of engagements in the state concluded with an interaction with BJP leaders and workers at the party's state headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan.

About 280 leaders, including the party's ex-state presidents, former and incumbent MPs, ministers and MLAs, were present at the closed-door meeting.

During the nearly-an-hour-long session, Modi sought to know from the state leadership how the government has been faring in the eyes of the public.

"There was no formality involved. He was just like a party member interacting with another member," former state BJP president Narayan Borkotoky told reporters after the meeting.

Another leader said the PM wanted to know how the election preparations were progressing, the functioning of the organisation and what the public perception of the government was.

Modi will stay the night at the state guest house in Guwahati before beginning his second and final day of engagements on Sunday. PTI DG SOM SOM