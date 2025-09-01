BJP-led govt has taken shelter in China under pressure from US tariffs: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP-led government of compromising India’s foreign policy under US trade pressure and “taking shelter in China, a country whose track record has been hostile towards India”.

Yadav's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on Sunday on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

In a statement issued by his party, Yadav said, “Terrified by America’s 50 per cent tariff and threats of tougher economic sanctions, the BJP government has now gone to China’s shelter. But China has always been India’s enemy.” The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the BJP-RSS combine has “ruined India’s foreign policy,” leading to isolation on the global stage.

“During Operation Sindoor, even neighbouring countries did not stand with India. Pakistan was receiving every kind of help from China, while the US – despite its so-called friendship – imposed heavy tariffs and threatened stricter measures,” Yadav said.

Recalling historical conflicts, Yadav said, “We have seen the outcome of the ‘Hindi-Chini bhai-bhai’ slogan in 1962 when 4,000 Indian soldiers and officers were captured and tortured. China had already annexed Tibet in 1950.” Yadav accused China of continued aggression, saying it "destroyed the Rezang La War Memorial, grabbed Five Fingers, took control of Pangong Lake and occupies thousands of square miles of Indian land. It even claims large parts of Arunachal Pradesh".

"China has not stopped its military activities even in Galwan Valley and other important military areas. In such a situation, what is the meaning of the BJP government's statement that 'no one had entered, no one has entered'? Then why are talks taking place between the two countries?" he said.

On the economic front, Yadav warned that the new trade approach would harm Indian industries.

“India was benefiting from trade with the US but is incurring losses in trade with China. Chinese goods already flood our markets, and with new deals, China will dominate completely. Our industries are dependent on Chinese raw materials. What will happen to the BJP’s pledge of Swadeshi now?” He further cautioned that China’s expansionist policies posed a long-term strategic threat.

“China wants to cripple India economically after establishing military dominance. It has trapped several neighbouring countries in debt under the guise of financial aid. It has never shown sincerity in talks over the occupied Indian territory.

"After taking Tibet, China is now eyeing Arunachal, Leh and Ladakh. How can anyone trust such a country?” Yadav said India must realistically assess its relations with China rather than expecting trade gains. “China’s ambition is the constant expansion of its borders. India cannot afford to overlook this reality,” he added. PTI ABN ABN RT RT