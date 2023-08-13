BJP-led govt in Haryana has done double the work as compared to that done in Cong's 10-year rule: Khattar

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) The BJP-led government in Haryana in its tenure of eight and a half years has done double the work as compared to that done in the 10-year rule of the previous Congress regime, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

"We have worked without any discrimination and in a transparent manner," he said while addressing a "Jan Samvad" programme in Jainpur Sadhan village in Karnal district.

The aim of Jan Samvad programmes is to meet people face-to-face and listen to their grievances, the chief minister said.

The present state government in its tenure of eight and a half years has done double the work as compared to the work done in the 10-year tenure of previous Congress government, and that too in half the budget, Khattar said While highlighting the initiatives started by his government, Khattar said that data of every family member of the state is available with the government through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). The aim of PPP is to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the people, he said.

He also said that self help groups (SHGs) are important towards making women self-reliant. Loans ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh are made available to these groups at an interest rate of only one per cent, the chief minister said.

Khattar said that under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, earlier cards of 15.5 lakh families were made in the state, who could get treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in government and private hospitals.

Now, from August 15, while further widening the scope of this scheme, it has been decided to increase the annual income limit of families from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. The portal for preparing cards will be opened from August 15 and it will remain open up to September 15, he said.

Taking a jibe at opposition leaders, the chief minister, without naming anyone, said some leaders say that this is a "government of portals".

"We proudly say that yes this is the government of portals as with the help of IT (information technology), the amount of old age pension, compensation to farmers, money for crops procured, children's scholarship and amount of Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana is deposited directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries," he said, according to an official statement.

During the Jan Samvad programme, a complainant from Ramgarh village told the chief minister that more than 17 acres of land in his village was left vacant for 'gauchar' (grazing). However, some people have forcibly occupied the land for the last 28 years, he said, according to the statement.

Many people of the village have also appealed to officials to take action in the matter, but no steps have been taken, he told the chief minister, it stated.

Khattar directed Karnal Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav to conduct a hearing on the matter on August 16 at 11 am and apprise him of the developments, the statement said.

In another gathering at Daniyalpur village in Karnal district, Khattar said several schemes are being run by the state government to increase the income of people, besides providing ample employment opportunities to youngsters.

"By implementing the 'Sanjhi Dairy Scheme' in every village, it will directly give a boost to employment opportunities. One or two acres of land will be required in each village to set up this type of dairy. Financial assistance will also be provided by the state government under the scheme," the chief minister said. PTI SUN ANB ANB